Body found inside vehicle near Intracoastal Bridge

St. Mary Parish Sheriff's Deputies are investigating a body found Saturday afternoon.

According to sheriff Blaise Smith, deputies received a call of a suspicious car at 2:30 p.m. near the Intracoastal Bridge on Highway 317.

Upon arrival, deputies located a body inside the vehicle, the sheriff says. Detectives were notified and an investigation is ongoing.

No further details were available.

