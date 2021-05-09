Body found inside vehicle near Intracoastal Bridge

St. Mary Parish Sheriff's Deputies are investigating a body found Saturday afternoon.
According to sheriff Blaise Smith, deputies received a call of a suspicious car at 2:30 p.m. near the Intracoastal Bridge on Highway 317.
Upon arrival, deputies located a body inside the vehicle, the sheriff says. Detectives were notified and an investigation is ongoing.
No further details were available.
