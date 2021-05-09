Watch
NewsSt. Mary Parish

Actions

Body found inside vehicle near Intracoastal Bridge

items.[0].image.alt
St. Mary Parish Sheriff's Office
St Mary Parish Sheriff's badge.jpg
Posted at 8:23 PM, May 08, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-08 21:23:55-04

St. Mary Parish Sheriff's Deputies are investigating a body found Saturday afternoon.

According to sheriff Blaise Smith, deputies received a call of a suspicious car at 2:30 p.m. near the Intracoastal Bridge on Highway 317.

Upon arrival, deputies located a body inside the vehicle, the sheriff says. Detectives were notified and an investigation is ongoing.

No further details were available.

------------------------------------------------------------
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.