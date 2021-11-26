Berwick's Shrimp boat lighting with Santa and Mrs. Claus

MORGAN CITY — The annual Thanksgiving night shrimp boat lighting with Santa and Mrs. Claus took place tonight at the riverfront in Berwick.

The annual tradition was held at the Berwick Lighthouse and has been a tradition that continued through the pandemic in 2020.

The event began at 6 P.M. and is one of several that will be taking place during the holiday season.

Berwick also plans to have a movie night on December 4 at 6 P.M. at the Civic Complex, a Christmas Teddy Bear Tea on December 5 from 4:30 P.M. to 6:30 P.M, and a Miracle on First Street on December 12, with more than 50 vendors, will take place from 3 P.M. to 8 P.M., according to stmarynow.com.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel