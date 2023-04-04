Berwick woman arrested on 23 counts animal cruelty

Berwick Police have arrested a local woman and booked her with more than 20 counts of animal cruelty after they found 40 different animals in an abandoned house with no electricity.

The animals are now safe, police say.

Laura Verret, 57, was booked on a warrant with 23 counts of animal cruelty.

The investigation began last month when the Berwick animal warden received a complaint about animal cruelty at a home on River Road. The information provided was that there was a large number of animals, including dogs, cats, nutria rats, and raccoons inside a house in small cages and unsanitary conditions.

When investigators responded, they found 40 different animals in the house, which was abandoned and had no electricity. They determined that the house and the animals belonged to Verret.

The animal warden got help from the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries and local animal rescues, and the animals were safely removed from the residence.

The Department of Wildlife and Fisheries removed a nutria rat, raccoon, and a wild dove. The animal rescue removed a number of dogs, cats, birds, and chickens.

Following the investigation, Verret was issued a citation through Wildlife and Fisheries for possessing the wild animals.

After the investigation was complete, a warrant was issued for Verret’s arrest for 23 counts of Animal Cruelty.

On April 3, 2023 Verret turned herself into the Berwick Police Department where she was booked on the warrant.