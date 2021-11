The Berwick Volunteer Fire Department is warning of a text scam using their name.

"Hey guys, if you have received this text today please be aware it is a scam," a post on the VFD's Facebook page states. "We did not and do not have any information on this but are working to figure out who or what it’s from."

The text advertises a "tribute to brothers who've fallen in the line of duty" for a "surprising cheap price."

Here's the post: