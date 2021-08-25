Berwick Police seeking suspect

Berwick Police are asking for the public's help in locating a wanted person.

Brian Henry Henderson is wanted on the following charges:

Possession of Heroin with Intent to Distribute

Possession of Meth with Intent to Distribute

Possession Of Schedule II Suboxone

Possession Of Marijuana

Monetary Instrument Abuse

Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia

Here's his picture:

Police say he should be considered armed and dangerous.

If you know where he is, police ask that you call 985-384-7710 or 911.

All calls can remain anonymous, police say.