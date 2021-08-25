Watch
NewsSt. Mary Parish

Actions

Berwick Police seeking suspect

Posted at 1:54 PM, Aug 25, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-25 14:54:34-04

Berwick Police are asking for the public's help in locating a wanted person.

Brian Henry Henderson is wanted on the following charges:
Possession of Heroin with Intent to Distribute
Possession of Meth with Intent to Distribute
Possession Of Schedule II Suboxone
Possession Of Marijuana
Monetary Instrument Abuse
Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia

Here's his picture:

Police say he should be considered armed and dangerous.

If you know where he is, police ask that you call 985-384-7710 or 911.

All calls can remain anonymous, police say.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.