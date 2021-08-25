Berwick Police seeking suspect

Berwick Police are asking for the public's help in locating a wanted person.
Brian Henry Henderson is wanted on the following charges:
Possession of Heroin with Intent to Distribute
Possession of Meth with Intent to Distribute
Possession Of Schedule II Suboxone
Possession Of Marijuana
Monetary Instrument Abuse
Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia
Here's his picture:
Police say he should be considered armed and dangerous.
If you know where he is, police ask that you call 985-384-7710 or 911.
All calls can remain anonymous, police say.