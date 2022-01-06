Berwick Police investigating early morning shots fired call

Berwick Police say they are investigating after a report of shots fired on Thursday morning.

Police say that on Thursday at around 3:36 am, Berwick Police received numerous calls from residents in the area of Second, Third, and Fourth streets concerning multiple gunshots. Responding officers say they arrived on scene to investigate and made contact with several residents who stated they were awakened by the gunshots, however did not see anyone leave the area.

Police urge anyone with information concerning this matter to contact Berwick Police at 985-384-7710.

All callers can remain anonymous.

