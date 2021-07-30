Berwick Police arrest Alabama man for computer aided solicitation of a minor

An Alabama man was arrested Thursday by the Berwick Police Department for computer aided solicitation of a minor.

30-year-old Vonshae L. Lucyies was arrested on July 29, following a joint undercover operation between the Berwick Police and detectives with the Morgan City Police and St. Mary Parish Sheriff's Office.

During the undercover operation, officers say that Lucyies allegedly arranged to meet with who he believed was a juvenile for sexual purposes.

Detectives met with Lucyies and placed him under arrest without incident.

He was booked into the Berwick Jail on charges of Computer Aided Solicitation of a Minor and Indecent Behavior of Juveniles.

On Friday, he remained in jail with no bond set.

