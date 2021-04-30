Two arrested for indecent behavior, online solicitation of minor

Two men from St. Mary Parish were arrested on Thursday following an investigation by several agencies into the online solicitation of minors for sexual purposes.

53-year-old Chris Anthony Fabre of Berwick was arrested on April 29 and booked on a charge of indecent behavior of juveniles and computer aided solicitation of a minor.

He was transported to the Berwick Jail with no bond set.

A second arrest was made by the St. Mary Parish Sheriff's Office on Thursday as part of the investigation.

Deputies say 69-year-old George Arthur Hollibaugh of Morgan City was arrested and booked on April 29 for indecent behavior with juveniles.

The sheriff's office says that Hollibaugh was transported to the St. Mary Law Enforcement Center for booking.

No bond has been set.

During an investigation, Fabre and Hollibaugh were identified as suspects and arrested without incident

The Louisiana Bureau of Investigation, Louisiana State Police Special Victim's Unit, Berwick Police Department, Chitimacha Tribal Police, Morgan City Police Department, St. Mary Parish Sheriff's Office, and Homeland Security Investigations took part in the joint operation.

