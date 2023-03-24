Berwick man arrested for assault on a school teacher

BERWICK, La. — According to the St. Mary Parish Sheriff's Office, on March 23, 2023, at 8:05 pm, 18-year-old Dravian Morris of Berwick was arrested for assault on a school teacher.

Deputies were alerted of a threat posted to social media app Snapchat regarding a local teacher. As deputies began an investigation into the incident, Morris was identified as the subject who allegedly posted the threat, officials report.

Deputies traveled to Morris’ residence in Berwick and made contact with him. Morris was then transported to the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center for booking. Authorities say bail has not been set at this time.

The Sheriff's Office released the following statement concerning the matter:

"The St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office is dedicated to the safety of our citizens and therefore we consider threats towards school personnel to be serious. Those threats will be handled accordingly."