Benefit for Berwick teen set for Saturday

The family and friends of a Berwick 17-year-old are raising money so he can attend a re-engineering program in Florida.

Gavin Baudoin was a sophomore in high school when he was injured in May 2020, and now is paralyzed from the neck down. He's been accepted into an outpatient neurological re-engineering program, but his family needs help paying for the very expensive program, because his insurance doesn't cover it.

On June 19 from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m., the benefit will be held at the Old Building, 3190 Front Street, in Berwick. There will be plate lunches sold and a raffle. You can also help by purchasing advance tickets for the jambalaya and white bean plate lunch, or just donate if you'd like.

Here are some pictures of Gavin:

If you'd like to help Gavin by donating, you can do so via Venmo to @GavinTheGladiator-Baudoin. You can also buy tickets for the plate lunch, which are $8 each. Just make sure you add your name and address on Venmo, so the tickets can be mailed to you.

For more information, call Halie at 985.519.1710 or Denise at 985.518.2065.

Here's the flyer for the fundraiser: