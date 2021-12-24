Bayou Ramos Bridge closed to traffic, hit by barge

ST. MARY PARISH — Bayou Ramos Bridge near Amelia on HWY 182 was hit by a barge Wednesday night; now, the bridge is closed indefinitely.

Louisiana Department of Transportation tells KATC that a barge hit one of the pile bents on the bridge and caused extensive damage to the piles, caps, deck, and railing.

They say the bridge that connects travelers to Amelia and Morgan City on HWY 182 will be assessed by DOTD for possible repairs and any accommodations that could be made for traffic.

Travelers are now being rerouted to HWY 90.

