Bayou Chene Floodgate leaves shipyard

The Bayou Chene Floodgate has left the shipyard and is headed for installation.

The bayou was closed earlier this month in preparation for the installation of the floodgate, which is designed to address backwater flooding issues from the Atchafalaya.

The 400-foot floodgate cost $80 million to construct. It has been under construction for more than a year. You can see one of our stories about the project here.

The bayou will be closed while the barge gate and other systems are installed; it's scheduled to be completed on February 19.

Here's the post from Terrebonne Parish President Gordon Dove, who posted the photo: