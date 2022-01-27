Baldwin's Elected Officials Cancels Mardi Gras

After a wave of recent violence in Baldwin, the town's elected leaders, as well as the police chief, decided to cancel this year's Mardi Gras parade.

Mayor Prejean says this decision was made based on the police chief's recommendation.

"It was basically his decision. We basically ratified his decision but certainly, it was because of his position."

In prior conversations with chief smith, he says, it's been hard hiring new police officers to serve in Baldwin. In a letter to mayor Prejean, the chief says to keep people safe it would be best to cancel Mardi Gras.

Some who live in Baldwin say it's unfortunate this had to happen. However, one woman says she's happy this choice was made. She tells me because of covid and the recent shootings, canceling large gatherings is the best way to solve the problem.

"I'm all for it not to have it cause it's very dangerous out there now there's too much crime going on in the evening in your neighborhood you know so…."

