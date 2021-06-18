Baldwin residents under boil water advisory

Residents of the Town of Baldwin are now under a boil advisory until further notice.

Officials say the advisory is due to a broken water line that has since been repaired.

Residents should boil their water for at least one minute before consumption.

For more information, the city asks residents to stay tuned to local TV and radio stations or call Town Hall directly at (337) 923-7523.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel