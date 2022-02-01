Baldwin Police searching for missing 17-year-old

Baldwin Police are searching for a missing teenager last seen Monday night.

Officers are asking for help in locating a 17-year-old Cameron Hawkins. Hawkins is described at 5'9" and was last seen wearing his West St. Mary uniform and black shoes.

He was last seen in the Baldwin area on January 31 at around 7:00 pm.

Anyone with information on Hawkins whereabouts is asked to contact the Baldwin Police Department at 337-923-4845.

