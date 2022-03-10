Baldwin PD: House struck by gunfire early Thursday morning

Police in Baldwin are investigating after a home was hit multiple times by gunfire early Thursday morning.

Baldwin Police say the shooting happened in the early morning hours of March 10, in the 100 Block of John Street.

Upon arrival, officers say they found a home had been struck by gunfire. No injuries were reported.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact the police department at 337-923-4845.

