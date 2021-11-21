Baby found safe; man wanted on attempted murder charge

St. Mary Parish Sheriff's deputies are asking for help to find a man accused in a shooting that happened Saturday night.

Deputies say Derrick Lee John Williams Jr., 20, of Lafayette is accused of shooting a woman and taking a one-year-old child from a Bayou Vista home on Saturn Road.

The baby was found safe, but Williams hasn't been located, deputies say.

Sheriff Blaise Smith is asking for the public’s help to find him.

The investigation began after midnight when deputies were called to the home for a shooting. Detectives were brought in and through the investigation, Williams was identified as the suspect.

When detectives determined the child was missing, a level II Endangered Missing Child Advisory was issued on behalf of the SMPSO by the Louisiana State Police. Some time later, the toddler was found safe.

SMPSO detectives have obtained a warrant for Williams on the charge of Attempted First Degree Murder.

Detectives are asking that the public submit any information on the whereabouts of Derrick Lee John Williams, Jr. to the St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office by calling 337-828-1960. Tips can also be submitted anonymously on the website at www.stmaryso.com.