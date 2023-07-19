Attempted murder suspect captured in St. Mary Parish

ST. MARY PARISH, La. — Tyler Authement, 21, of Houma, held a Lafourche Parish Sheriff's Office warrant for possession of a firearm by a felon and attempted second degree murder, according to the St. Mary Parish Sheriff's Office.

On Tuesday, July 18, 2023, the Lafourche Parish Sheriff's Office and Terrebonne Parish Sheriff's Office were working together on a case and conducting surveillance on Authement. The agencies contacted detectives from the St. Mary Parish Sheriff's Office with information that Authement was traveling toward St. Mary Parish and provided a description of the vehicle.

A short time later, a deputy on patrol observed a vehicle that matched the description of Authement and conducted a traffic stop. Deputies made contact with a passenger and driver, who was identified as Authement, officials report.

Detectives from SMPSO, LPSO, and TPSO collaborated on the traffic stop and obtained a search warrant for the vehicle. Firearms, drugs and money were seized during the search.

Authement, was arrested on July 18, 2023, at 11:58 pm, on the following charges:



Illegal possession of stolen firearm

Possession of heroin with intent to distribute

Possession of firearm-felon

Transactions involving drug proceeds

Possession of drug paraphernalia

Possession of firearm in the presence of CDS

Authorities say Authement was transported to the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center for booking. Bail has not yet been set on the St. Mary Parish Sheriff's Office charges and a hold has been placed on Authement by the Lafourche Parish Sheriff's Office.

SMPSO detectives would like to recognize the Lafourche Parish Sheriff's Office and the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff's Office for their cooperation leading to this arrest.