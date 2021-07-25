Attempted escape foiled in St. Mary Parish

St. Mary Parish Sheriff Blaise Smith says an attempted escape at the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center was unsuccessful on Sunday morning, July 25, 2021.

Corrections deputies noticed an inmate was not in the area he was assigned to and found him a short time later in the facility, the sheriff says. The inmate did not get outside the facility and at no time was the public in any danger, he says.

“I would like to commend Major Nick Rogers and the corrections deputies for their diligence in executing their duties to bring this attempt to a very quick resolution," he says.

