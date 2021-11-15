Apartment burns Monday morning in Morgan City

The Morgan City Fire Department responded Monday morning to an apartment fire in Wyandotte.

Firefightes say they were notified at 10:30 am on November 15 of the structure fire at the corner of Halsey and Glenwood.

Upon arrival, firefighters say heavy smoke and fire could be seen coming from a second story window of the apartment complex.

The fire was quickly knocked down and firefighters say they made access to the attic to extinguish the blaze.

No injuries were reported.

The fire has been ruled accidental, according to the department.

