Amelia shooting suspect captured in Lafourche Parish

St. Mary Parish Sheriff's Office arrested a Morgan City man for attempted first-degree murder in Amelia after fleeing to Lafourche Parish on Friday night.

Codey Michael Smith, 33, was arrested at 10:37 P.M., police say, on the following charges:

· Attempted 1st-degree murder

· Violation of a protective order

· Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon

· Contributing to the delinquency of juveniles

· Obstruction of justice

Detectives investigated a shooting incident that occurred Friday evening, at 6:25 P.M., at a local business on Duhon Blvd. in Amelia. Smith allegedly fired a shot and injured a man. Then fled from the scene in a vehicle. The injury was not life-threatening, police say.

As the investigation progressed, police say that Smith was developed as a suspect and a warrant was obtained for his arrest. Smith was subsequently located in Lafourche Parish and transported to the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center for booking. No bail has been set at this time.

