Amelia man booked with rape and molestation

An Amelia man has been booked on several charges, including rape and molestation.

John Franklin Vandercook, 49, was booked on warrants with Domestic abuse battery, Unauthorized entry of inhabited dwelling, Molestation of a juvenile, third-degree rape and sexual battery.

The investigation began on Monday when detectives with the SMPSO Investigations Division were made aware of a possible incident of molestation of a juvenile. Detectives began an investigation into the incident and quickly developed Vandercook as the suspect.

Sometime later, SMPSO Communications Division received information on the location of Vandercook. Deputies were dispatched to the location and found Vandercook in a shed on the rear of the property. Vandercook was arrested and transported to the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center for booking.

No bail has been set.

