Amelia Fire Department on scene of fire at platform on Hwy 182

The Amelia Fire Department is currently responding to a fire on Hwy 182 involving a platform.

Witnesses tell KATC the fire is at Allison Marine Contractors site on Hwy 182. In photos sent to KATC, smoke can be seen coming from the platform at the Allison Marine yard.

The St. Mary Parish Sheriff's Office says that the fire response was handed over to the Amelia Fire Department.

It is not yet know if there are any injuries associated with the fire at this time. We have reached out to the Amelia Fire Department for more information

The company's site in Amelia purchases used platforms and refurbishes and fabricates them.

