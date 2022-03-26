Ag students at Franklin High to host Spring plant sale

The public will have a chance to purchase plants from Franklin Senior High agricultural students next month as part of the school's annual plant sale.

On April 2, 2022, the Future Farmers of America chapter at Franklin High will host their 6th Annual Spring Plant Sale Grand Opening.

The sale will be from 7:00 AM and 12:00 noon at the high school's greenhouse.

According to Agriscience Teacher and FFA Advisor Nick Adams, students enrolled in the Agricultural Education Program at Franklin High School learn hands-on propagation techniques, nursery operations, and greenhouse management skills every fall and spring.

Plants available for purchase include:



Vegetable starters ($1.50)

Annual flowering plants ($1.50)

Perennials ($3.00)

Hanging baskets ($8.00-15.00)

Succulents ($3.00)

Apart from hanging baskets, all plants are presented in 4" pots. Proceeds from this event will assist in funding summer and fall FFA activities for students, Adams says.

The Plant Sale occurs at Franklin High School's Greenhouse located at 1401 Cynthia Street in Franklin.

On the day of the sale, there will be signs along Main Street near the school to help direct supporters to the greenhouse's location.

