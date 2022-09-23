Active shooter training planned in Morgan City

Several agencies will be conducting active shooter training at Morgan City High school on Saturday morning.

The September 24 training will involve Morgan City Police, St. Marty Parish Sheriff's deputies and law enforcement and first-responder agencies from across St. Mary Parish.

The training will take place and MCHS from 8 a.m. until noon.

"Residents should see a large presence of Law Enforcement and First Responders in the area," a post by MCPD states. "𝐃𝐨𝐧'𝐭 𝐁𝐞 𝐀𝐥𝐚𝐫𝐦𝐞𝐝, 𝐈𝐭 𝐈𝐬 𝐎𝐧𝐥𝐲 𝐀 𝐃𝐫𝐢𝐥𝐥."

Here's the post: