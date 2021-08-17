86th Shrimp and Petroleum Festival in Morgan City canceled

This year's Shrimp and Petroleum Festival in Morgan City has been canceled.

On Monday August 16, the festival board of directors announced the decision to cancel based on the state of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Board says they the decision to cancel the 86th Festival celebration was not made lightly with discussions held with the Louisiana Department of Health, local physicians, regional hospitals and the community.

"We must keep in mind the health of our community and those who would be traveling to take part in the celebrations," the board said in a release.

They hope to have the 87th festival next year.

The Shrimp and Petroleum festival is held every year in September. In 2020, the festival was also canceled.

See the full release from the board below:

