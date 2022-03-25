18-year-old wanted in recent Patterson shooting incident

Police in Patterson are looking for a person wanted in connection with a recent shooting incident.

Officers say a warrant has been issued for 18-year-old Tajae Taylor of Patterson. He is wanted on charges of attempted second-degree murder and second-degree robbery.

Details on the incident were not provided.

If you have information on the whereabouts of Tajae Taylor, please contact the Patterson Police Department at 985-395-6161.

