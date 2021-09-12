St. Mary Parish shares their commemoration on the day many "remember and honor"

On St. Mary Parish's Facebook page, a series of posts are dedicated to the officers and cadets showing patriotism on the twentieth anniversary of 9/11.

The St. Mary Parish Sheriff's Office Regional Training Academy Cadets of Session 62 attended the 9/11 ceremony that was held by the Berwick Police Department at the Berwick Lighthouse on Saturday and something special occurred, they say.

During a run with the U.S. flag, the cadets were encountered by a man on a trail who stepped off and is seen covering his heart with his cap as the cadets passed by.

On a day where many remember where they were, "May we all remember those who were lost with the same kind of respect and reverence as the years go by," said St. Mary Parish Sheriff's Office.

Additionally, Sheriff Blaise Smith shared:

"𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐚𝐭𝐭𝐚𝐜𝐤 𝐨𝐧 𝟗/𝟏𝟏 𝐰𝐚𝐬 𝐭𝐡𝐞 "𝐏𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐥 𝐇𝐚𝐫𝐛𝐨𝐫" 𝐨𝐧 𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐦𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐥𝐚𝐧𝐝. 𝐌𝐚𝐧𝐲 𝐢𝐧𝐧𝐨𝐜𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐀𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐧𝐬 𝐥𝐨𝐬𝐭 𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐢𝐫 𝐥𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐬 𝐬𝐢𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐲 𝐛𝐞𝐜𝐚𝐮𝐬𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐲 𝐰𝐞𝐫𝐞 𝐀𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐧𝐬.

𝐌𝐚𝐧𝐲 𝐄𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐠𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐲 𝐒𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐜𝐞𝐬 𝐏𝐞𝐫𝐬𝐨𝐧𝐧𝐞𝐥 𝐥𝐨𝐬𝐭 𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐢𝐫 𝐥𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐬 𝐭𝐫𝐲𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐭𝐨 𝐬𝐚𝐯𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐨𝐬𝐞 𝐰𝐡𝐨 𝐝𝐢𝐝𝐧'𝐭 𝐤𝐧𝐨𝐰 𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐢𝐫 𝐬𝐨𝐮𝐥𝐬 𝐰𝐨𝐮𝐥𝐝 𝐛𝐞 𝐫𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐡𝐚𝐭 𝐝𝐚𝐲.

𝐖𝐞 𝐜𝐚𝐧 𝐧𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐫 𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐠𝐞𝐭 𝐛𝐞𝐜𝐚𝐮𝐬𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐚𝐭 𝐰𝐨𝐮𝐥𝐝 𝐨𝐧𝐥𝐲 𝐨𝐩𝐞𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐝𝐨𝐨𝐫 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐢𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐡𝐚𝐩𝐩𝐞𝐧 𝐚𝐠𝐚𝐢𝐧. 𝐆𝐨𝐝 𝐁𝐥𝐞𝐬𝐬 𝐀𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐚."

