St. Martinville Police investigates early morning shooting

ST.MARTINVILLE, LA- Police are investigating a shooting that took place Tuesday morning while patrolling Martin Luther King Jr. and Nelson Drive.

Officers were able to find the location of the gunshots as well as a vehicle parked at the end of Journet Dr. with bullet holes in the window.

An teen was found in the driver's seat of the vehicle with gunshot wounds. Officers removed the teen from the vehicle and performed CPR until Acadian Ambulance arrived where they transported him to a local hospital.

The investigation is still ongoing and will be updated once information is made available.