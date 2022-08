ST. MARTINVILLE, LA— Deputy officials responded to a call around 12:32 a.m. about a crash involving a vehicle and a horse on the 1700 block of Duchamp Rd.

Deputies located Kealin Batiste,28, unresponsive in his vehicle. He was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

It was determined that Batiste was the passenger in the vehicle when it struck the horse.

Both driver and passenger were wearing their seat belts.

The investigation is still ongoing.