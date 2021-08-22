St. Martinville Community Members hold peace rally after overnight shooting

According to the St. Martinville police department, one person was shot near the intersection of Pecan and Martin Luther King Street Friday night. Now community leaders and members are joining together to combat this ongoing issue of gun violence.

Organizer of the peace rally, Manwell Robertson, says because of the ongoing shootings he had the urge to do something about it, “It’s really coming to the point where you have to watch where you put gas, after that I was like you know what, I've got to reach out to somebody. Something’s got to get done.”

Community members from all over gathered on Saturday at a peace rally calling for an end to the ongoing issue.

“We’ve got to protect those legacies and everything that was handed down to us. We’ve got to protect it because our children today are totally disconnected from what we experienced. They do not understand our world, our way, our thinking.”, activist Donavon D. Davis said.

Organizers say, some of the most recent shootings in the area involve teenagers between the ages of 15 and 19. Melinda Mitchell, Mayor of St. Martinville, is now getting involved, “It’s just to pull our resources together because we know funding plays a big part and we don’t want to put a dollar amount on people's lives so again just getting together having those conversations. And getting in the meeting rooms together and moving forward and making sure we have great activities to keep the youth occupied.”

If you would like to be a part of the efforts in combating gun violence in St. Martinville, you’re able to make an anonymous calls to the Police Advisory Committee at 337-394-3001.

------------------------------------------------------------

