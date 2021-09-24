St. Martinville attempted second degree murder suspect arrested

St. Martinville Police Department announced Thursday night of the arrest of a suspect wanted on a felony warrant.

At approximately 3:00 P.M., officers with the department's narcotics unit and deputies with the St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office apprehended Isaiah Francois on a felony arrest warrant for: attempted second degree murder, aggravated assault with a firearm, and aggravated criminal damage to property.

A search warrant was executed on a residence in the 100 block of S.Vivier Street, where Francois was apprehended, they say.

The search resulted in the recovery of a Taurus, GX4, 9mm handgun, 118 grams of Marijuana and two scales.

Francois was booked into the St. Martin Parish Jail on the felony warrant and the additional charges of Illegal Possession of a weapon in the presence of a CDS, possession with intent to distribute marijuana and possession of a CDS in a school zone.

In January of this year, St. Martinville Police investigated a shooting incident involving Francois as the suspect which left one person injured.

That shooting happened in the 100 block of N. Vivier Street on January 29.

Officers learned there was a disturbance between two subjects that led to them exchanging gunfire. Chief Ricky Martin, of the St. Martinville Police Department, said that the victim was driven to a nearby convenience store, where officers located the victim suffering from a bullet graze to the side of the head.

The victim was then brought to an area hospital and treated for injuries.

The victim was in stable condition.

Investigators were able to develop and identify the second subject as Francois.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel