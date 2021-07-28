Youngsville man arrested for Breaux Bridge incident

A second man has been arrested in connection with a July 3 shooting in Breaux Bridge.

Jyle Hypolite, 25, of Youngsville, was booked on a warrant accusing him of two counts attempted second-degree murder; one count illegal use of weapons; two counts aggravated criminal damage to property and one count possession of a firearm in a gun-free zone.

The shooting happened on Courville Street in Breaux Bridge on July 3. There were no injuries reported, police say.

Also arrested in the incident was Jersey Issiah Prejean of Breaux Bridge. He was booked with the same charges as Hypolite: two counts attempted second-degree murder; one count illegal use of weapons; two counts aggravated criminal damage to property and one count possession of a firearm in a gun-free zone.

Police say they believe these arrests wrap up the investigation.

