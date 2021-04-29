Young cousins hoping to raise funds to support Seacor Power search

Three cousins are hoping to raise funds for those searching for the missing Seacor Power Crew members.

When asked by her mother what she would do to help raise money for families in need, Olyvia Bourque responded with, "a lemonade stand."

So, on Saturday, May 8, Olyvia and her cousins Laila and Liam Arceneaux plan to set up that lemonade stand at M&H AC and Heating in St. Martinville.

They hope their efforts will raise enough funds to support the families and volunteers who are working daily to bring the seven missing men home.

The stand will open at 10:30 am on May 8.

Everything collected during the sale will go towards search efforts.

"Our hearts have been so heavy for these families," said Olyvia's mother Malorie Maturin.

The cousins plan to hold several more lemonade stand events if the first goes well.

