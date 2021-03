Breaux Bridge Police are searching for an older woman who has been missing since Friday.

Patsy Thibodeaux is 65 years old and has Alzheimer's, police say.

She was last seen at about 10 p.m. on Friday, March 12, at the Super 8.

She does not have a vehicle, police say.

Here's her picture:

If you see her or know where she is, please call Breaux Bridge Police at (337) 332-2186 or 911.