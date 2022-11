According to Sheriff Becket Breaux, on November 24, 2022, at 2 am, deputies with the St. Martin Parish Sheriff's Office responded to a call of a deceased female located in the parking lot of a business on Evangeline Thruway in Broussard.

Deputies identified the victim as 40-year-old Misti Romero of Youngsville.

Officials say the suspect, 54-year-old Andrew DeRouen of New Iberia, was deceased at a New Iberia residence due to a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The investigation remains ongoing.