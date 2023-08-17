Woman attacked by dogs in Breaux Bridge

BREAUX BRIDGE, La. — Police are investigating an incident where a woman was attacked by several dogs Tuesday night on Landry Road.

The woman was transported to a hospital with serious injuries, according to a spokesperson for the Breaux Bridge Police Department.

Details are limited at this time but police anticipate a warrant to be issued soon.

