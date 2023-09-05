Water to be shut off in St. Martinville again tonight to fix a major leak

Water will be turned off to repair a major water leak beginning at 9:30pm tonight on the Eastside of Bayou Teche from the bridge to the city limits, St. Martinville officials say.

Streets included are:

Pinaud, Les Dames, Pill Lane, Buchanan, Dugas, Leo Lane, Resweber Hwy, Pine Alley, Longfellow Court, Canal, Labbe, Catahoula Hwy, Cemetery Hwy, Cora, Mel, Gertrude, Margaret, Roosevelt, Henri Clay, Elmore, Harold, Durand, Joseph, Belle Terre, Jeanette, Crystal, Pill and Olivier Blvd

Once the water is back on, a boil advisory will follow for residents in these areas only.