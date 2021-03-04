Water to be shut off for some St. Martinville residents

ST. MARTINVILLE, La. - City crews will begin emergency repairs at 10:00 pm Thursday, March 4, 2021, on the east side of Bayou Teche.

Water will be shut off to residents on the east side of the Bayou.

Repairs are expected to take four to five hours; however, repairs may take longer.

