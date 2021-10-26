Water to be shut off for some City of St. Martinville Water customers

Water will be shut off Tuesday evening for some in St. Martinville.

City of St. Martinville Water customers from Academy Drive to Vivier Street will see their water turned off at 5:30 p.m.

Officials say the shutoff is necessary to make emergency repairs.

Following repairs, a boil order for this area only will be in effect until further notice.

