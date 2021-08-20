Watch
Vigil held for Arnaudville shooting victim

Posted at 1:19 PM, Aug 20, 2021
An Arnaudville family is remembering a teen who was shot and killed Saturday.

The family held a vigil for 19-year-old Javion Livings Thursday night. Loved ones gathered to remember and honor Livings by lighting candles in his memory.

Deputies responded early Saturday morning to a home on Kennedy Drive in Arnaudville to a report of shots fired. Deputies located Livings, who had died as a result of a gunshot wound.

So far, there are no arrests in the case. The investigation is ongoing.

