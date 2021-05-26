Victim in fatal shooting identified suspect's niece

Police have released the identity of the woman who was shot and killed over the weekend in Breaux Bridge.

Police were called to a shooting shortly after 2:30 a.m. on Saturday in the 700 block of Albert Street. When officers arrived, they found Jatona Gary, 34 of Carencro, dead from the injuries she received.

A male suspect, identified as 57-year-old Warren Joseph Chavis, Jr., was arrested on the scene, according to police.

Investigators say Gary is the niece of Chavis.

Gary was at her uncle's house when an argument ensued. Chavis then shot and killed her, police say.

Warren Joseph Chavis, Jr., was booked into the St. Martin Parish Jail on charges of second-degree murder, illegal carrying of a weapon, and firearm-free zone.

His bond has been set at $550,000.

