Vehicle recovery operations cause congestion on I-10 East at Breaux Bridge

Vehicle recovery operations caused congestion on I-10 East past LA 328 near Breaux Bridge on Wednesday morning.

According to DOTD, the roadway was closed momentarily for the operations. All lanes have reopened.

Congestion has reached approximately three miles.

To see the latest traffic updates, visit 511la.org.

