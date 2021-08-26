Vehicle pursuit in St. Martin Parish ends in arrest of man on attempted murder charge

A vehicle pursuit Wednesday night in St. Martin Parish ended in the arrest of a man on an attempted murder charge.

St. Martinville Police say the chase started on Church Street and ended on Bayou Tortue Road in Lafayette Parish when officers attempted to stop a vehicle that was driving erratically.

Chief Rickey Martin says the vehicle fled and the driver, identified as 23-year-old Jalon Gardner, allegedly fired several shots from his vehicle at the pursuing officers.

According to Martin, his officers did not return fire.

During the pursuit, Gardner reportedly crashed his vehicle into a ditch and fled on foot before being captured.

Martin says that no one was injured during the incident.

Gardner was arrested and booked into the St. Martin Parish Jail on charges of Attempted Murder of a police officer, aggravated flight, possession with intent to distribute, monies derived, possession of a firearm in the presence of a controlled dangerous substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and modified exhaust.

