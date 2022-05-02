UPDATE: Missing St. Martin man found dead

A man missing from St. Martin Parish has been found dead, police say.

A Silver Alert was issued last week for Gregg Skelly, who was missing from a home in Breaux Bridge. He was last seen on April 29.

Breaux Bridge Police say he was found dead, and they are investigating.

Skelly was 71 years old.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel