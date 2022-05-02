Watch
NewsSt. Martin Parish

UPDATE: Missing St. Martin man found dead

State Police
Gregg Skelly.png
Posted at 10:23 AM, May 02, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-02 11:23:00-04

A man missing from St. Martin Parish has been found dead, police say.

A Silver Alert was issued last week for Gregg Skelly, who was missing from a home in Breaux Bridge. He was last seen on April 29.

Breaux Bridge Police say he was found dead, and they are investigating.

Skelly was 71 years old.
