UPDATE: Important dates for St. Martin's proposed student assignment plan

The St. Martin Parish School System is asking parents and residents to review their proposed student assignment plan and submit comments before December 28.

Today, December 21, is the last day of school before the holidays but their offices will be open on December 27th and 28th and again after New Years Day on January 3rd and 4th.

A Special Board meeting is set for 5 p.m. on January 5 at 625 Corporate Blvd. in Breaux Bridge. At that time you can fill out a card and give verbal comments about the plan.

Anyone wishing to get a paper copy of the plan can pick one up at any school until the close of business today, at the board's offices today or on the dates listed above, or at any public Library in the parish.

The plan is part of the system's ongoing attempts to achieve Unitary Status in its almost 60-year-old desegregation case. You can read about recent developments here and here. If the system is found to be "unitary," that is, not segregated or displaying the vestiges of segregation in six critical areas, then it no longer will be under federal supervision.

One of the areas is student assignment, or the way children are assigned to their schools.

Today, Superintendent Allen Blanchard sent us a copy of the proposed Student Assignment plan. The system is asking residents to read the plan and offer comment.

"Parents or community members may submit a comment several ways that are detailed on the first page of the document," he said.

Here are the ways to comment:

Online here: https://forms.gle/wASFbAFW4Khg8oKz5

If you want to write a letter, you can deliver that to the office of any of the parish's schools, or to the School Board Central Office, located at 600 Corporate Boulevard, Breaux Bridge, 70517. You also can mail it to Student Assignment Comments, P.O. Box 1000, Breaux Bridge, LA 70517.

If you'd like to send it electronically, text your comment to 337-366-1115 or email it to smpsbfeedback@saintmartinschools.org

The School Board requests that feedback be submitted no later than Wednesday, December 28, 2022 so that it can be gathered and prepared for the School Board to review prior to the vote on the policy.

You can read the plan below, or you can go to the school system's website and see it here: https://www.saintmartinschools.org/