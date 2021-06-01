UPDATE: Body of man pulled from the Bayou Teche

UPDATE: Authorities have pulled the body of a many from Bayou Teche near Arnaudville.

As we reported yesterday, police and St. Martin Parish deputies were at the bayou last night, working to find and recover remains that were reported.

There wasn't much information last night, but this morning Arnaudville Police Chief Eddy LeCompte says the body of a man was pulled from the water.

He said an autopsy is being conducted to determine cause of death.

The man has been identified, but since he's from out of state his identity won't be released until authorities are sure his family has been notified, LeCompte says.