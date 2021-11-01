UDPATE: Two injured, one critically in Sunday night's I-10 crash

BREAUX BRIDGE, La. — Two people were injured, one critically, in a crash that brought Interstate traffic to a standstill late Sunday into early Monday.

The crash happened about 9 p.m. on the westbound side of the highway, just before Breaux Bridge.

The details are still under investigation, but here's what we know now. One vehicle became disabled, in the area where construction is happening and there are high concrete barricades. There were two people in that vehicle, and both were injured when two other vehicles came along and crashed into the disabled vehicle.

State Police say the delay was due to the construction in the area, but also because the accident was serious and measurements and evidence collection had to occur before it could be moved out of the way.

This is a developing story and we'll update this post as more information becomes available.