NewsSt. Martin Parish

Two sites to offer Johnson & Johnson vaccine in St. Martin Parish

AP
FILE - This Dec. 2, 2020, file photo provided by Johnson & Johnson shows vials of the COVID-19 vaccine in the United States. The U.S. is getting a third vaccine to prevent COVID-19, as the Food and Drug Administration on Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021 cleared a Johnson & Johnson shot that works with just one dose instead of two (Johnson & Johnson via AP)
Johnson & Johnson vaccine
Posted at 7:55 AM, Apr 02, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-02 08:55:06-04

Two sites in St. Martin Parish will offer Johnson & Johnson vaccines in April.

The vaccines will be administered on Saturday, April 10 at one location and then again on Saturday, April 17 at another.

The Johnson & Johnson vaccine is a single-dose vaccine that is currently available for those 18 and older.

An appointment is required to receive a vaccine. Those interested must register with Ochsner Lafayette General online at ochsnerlg.org/vaccine or by calling 1-855-206-9675.

See the dates, times, and locations for the vaccinations below:

Saturday, April 10, 2021
8:00 am - 4:00 pm (closed 12 - 1 pm)
Sydnie Mae Durand Senior Citizen Center
391 Cannery Road
Breaux Bridge

Saturday, April 17, 2021
8:00 am - 12:00 pm
Cecilia Community Center
2464 Cecilia High School Road
Breaux Bridge

No walk ups will be accepted at these events.

For a list of locations offering coronavirus vaccines, visit ldh.la.gov/covidvaccine.

