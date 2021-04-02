Two sites to offer Johnson & Johnson vaccine in St. Martin Parish

Two sites in St. Martin Parish will offer Johnson & Johnson vaccines in April.

The vaccines will be administered on Saturday, April 10 at one location and then again on Saturday, April 17 at another.

The Johnson & Johnson vaccine is a single-dose vaccine that is currently available for those 18 and older.

An appointment is required to receive a vaccine. Those interested must register with Ochsner Lafayette General online at ochsnerlg.org/vaccine or by calling 1-855-206-9675.

See the dates, times, and locations for the vaccinations below:

Saturday, April 10, 2021

8:00 am - 4:00 pm (closed 12 - 1 pm)

Sydnie Mae Durand Senior Citizen Center

391 Cannery Road

Breaux Bridge

Saturday, April 17, 2021

8:00 am - 12:00 pm

Cecilia Community Center

2464 Cecilia High School Road

Breaux Bridge

No walk ups will be accepted at these events.

For a list of locations offering coronavirus vaccines, visit ldh.la.gov/covidvaccine.

------------------------------------------------------------

