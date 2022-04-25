Two runaways sought in St. Martin Parish

Investigators with the St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office are asking for the public’s assistance in locating two runaway teens

Deputies say they are searching for Zjolye Nadie and Rhylen Zenon who were both last seen at noon on April 20, 2022, in the 1000 block of Huval Road.

Nadie is described as 5’2” and 110 pounds. Nadie has long black braided hair with a blonde streak and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black shirt and green sweat pants

Zenon is described as being 5’6” and 135 pounds with long black braided hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a gold shirt, gray/black sweat pants and a blue bonnet.

Deputies say the two were both last seen at noon on April 20, 2022, in the 1000 block of Huval Road in Breaux Bridge.

Anyone knowing their whereabouts is asked to contact the St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office by calling 337-394-3071.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel